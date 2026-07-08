Defence Committee Convenes to Chart Future of DPSUs

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence is set to convene at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Wednesday at 3 PM. Led by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, the meeting aims to address the transformation and modernization of Defense Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

Representatives from the Ministry of Defence will brief the committee on the old DPSUs' review concerning self-reliance and modernization initiatives. This session follows a previous meeting on July 2, where the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance assessed India's progress in developing a Central Bank Digital Currency and its regulatory landscape.

As India's Reserve Bank accelerates its digital currency pilot projects, the government faces challenges with cryptocurrencies and virtual digital assets, calling for policy interventions to safeguard the digital financial ecosystem. Last month, senior defense officials, including CDS Gen NS Raja Subramani and Army Chief Designate Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, provided insights on the Indian Army's evolving role in national defense. (ANI)