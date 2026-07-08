India's Monsoon Gains Momentum: Impact on Kharif Crops and Reservoirs

In a promising turn for Indian agriculture, ICICI Bank reports an uptick in monsoon momentum for July, potentially supporting the recovery of kharif sowing, despite widespread rainfall disparities. Up to July 6, 2026, India's cumulative rainfall was recorded at 170.7 mm, marking a 20 percent shortfall from the long period average (LPA).

While East and Northeast India endure significant deficits, with 41 percent less rainfall than the LPA, improvements are seen in Northwest India, South, and Central regions. Notably, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, and Karnataka remain particularly dry.

On the flip side, states such as Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu fare better, with Tamil Nadu marking excess rainfall. Overall, 17 out of 36 sub-divisions faced deficient rainfall, a concern that may ease if current positive trends persist, possibly narrowing the seasonal shortfall.

Despite these challenges, India's kharif sowing remains 20.8 percent below last year's levels, largely due to deficient rainfall in major states. Key crops like rice, pulses, and coarse cereals have seen the steepest declines in planted acreage.

ICICI Bank also notes that although reservoir levels are not at their optimum due to the delayed monsoon, improving water availability at basin levels could cushion the impact of below-normal rainfall. Furthermore, the Indian Ocean Dipole remains neutral, and current rainfall activity is encouraging for future sowing.