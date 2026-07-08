India's Monsoon Gains Momentum: Impact on Kharif Crops and Reservoirs

ICICI Bank's report highlights improved monsoon momentum in July, aiding kharif sowing recovery despite regional rainfall disparities. India's cumulative rainfall remains 20% below average, affecting key crops' acreage. Yet, improved basin-level water availability mitigates risks. Positive rainfall trends bolster sowing prospects amid neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:24 IST
India's Monsoon Gains Momentum: Impact on Kharif Crops and Reservoirs
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a promising turn for Indian agriculture, ICICI Bank reports an uptick in monsoon momentum for July, potentially supporting the recovery of kharif sowing, despite widespread rainfall disparities. Up to July 6, 2026, India's cumulative rainfall was recorded at 170.7 mm, marking a 20 percent shortfall from the long period average (LPA).

While East and Northeast India endure significant deficits, with 41 percent less rainfall than the LPA, improvements are seen in Northwest India, South, and Central regions. Notably, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, and Karnataka remain particularly dry.

On the flip side, states such as Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu fare better, with Tamil Nadu marking excess rainfall. Overall, 17 out of 36 sub-divisions faced deficient rainfall, a concern that may ease if current positive trends persist, possibly narrowing the seasonal shortfall.

Despite these challenges, India's kharif sowing remains 20.8 percent below last year's levels, largely due to deficient rainfall in major states. Key crops like rice, pulses, and coarse cereals have seen the steepest declines in planted acreage.

ICICI Bank also notes that although reservoir levels are not at their optimum due to the delayed monsoon, improving water availability at basin levels could cushion the impact of below-normal rainfall. Furthermore, the Indian Ocean Dipole remains neutral, and current rainfall activity is encouraging for future sowing.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026