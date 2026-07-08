From Injuries to Transfers: This Week in Sports Headlines

Current sports events feature notable updates, including Byron Buxton's injury sidelining him from the All-Star Game, Kevon Looney's signing with the Lakers, and Antoine Griezmann's move to MLS. Further highlights include Vladyslav Heraskevych's call for Olympic coalition, and Marina Mabrey's selection for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Twins Cf Byron Buxton Hip Placed On Il | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:28 IST
From Injuries to Transfers: This Week in Sports Headlines
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The sports world is abuzz this week with significant developments across various disciplines. Among the headlines, Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will miss the MLB All-Star Game due to a hip injury, an unexpected blow to the team and fans expecting his performance in the anticipated showcase.

In basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers have secured center Kevon Looney for their lineup, enhancing their frontcourt as they aim to strengthen their team dynamics. Additionally, Antoine Griezmann is set to fulfill his MLS dream by joining Orlando City, where he reunites with former rival Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, in the realm of international sports, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych is urging a coalition to oppose Russia's Olympic return. Furthermore, attention in the WNBA is on Marina Mabrey, slated to appear in her first All-Star Game, marking a milestone in her career.

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