Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. appeals court rejects GM racketeering suit against Fiat Chrysler

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld a 2020 ruling that tossed out a racketeering lawsuit filed by General Motors Co against rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), now part of Stellantis NV, and former executives. GM filed the racketeering lawsuit in November 2019, alleging FCA bribed United Auto Workers (UAW) union officials over many years to corrupt the labor contract bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars.

California high-speed rail wins $25 million U.S. grant, seeks $1.3 billion more

California's High-Speed Rail Authority said Thursday it won $25 million in new federal grant funding to advance its project beyond 119 miles under construction, while pursuing an additional $1.3 billion award. The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) grant will provide more than half of the estimated $41 million for a design contract to connect the cities of Madera and Merced. Last fall, the Biden administration awarded it $24 million "for crucial safety, efficiency and construction projects" around Wasco, California said.

California unveils water strategy, planning for greater scarcity

California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new water strategy on Thursday that plans for a future with 10% less water and shifts the emphasis from conservation to capturing more water that otherwise flows out to sea. Climate change has contributed to more severe drought but has also set the stage for more intense flooding when rain does fall, as was demonstrated last week in California's Death Valley, one of the hottest, driest parts of the United States.

FDA chief backs alternate method for injecting Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox shot

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief on Thursday defended a plan to administer Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox shot intradermally after the company raised doubts about the safety of the method, citing a lack of data. The company had on Tuesday said there was some evidence that a shot of Jynneos between the layers of the skin could result in increased reactions compared to the approved method of injecting it underneath the skin.

U.S. asks judge to unseal warrant that allowed search of Trump's home

The U.S. Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorized an FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida home, after the former president attacked the search as an act of political retribution. The request means the public could learn more about what investigators were looking for at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Monday during the unprecedented search of a former president's home.

J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker said on Thursday, more than two years after it ended U.S. sales of a product that drew thousands of consumer safety lawsuits. "As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio," it said, adding that cornstarch-based baby powder is already sold in countries around the world.

Police shoot dead armed man who tried to breach Ohio FBI building

An armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, was later killed in a shootout with police on Thursday, following a car chase and a long standoff in a cornfield, officials said. Police had yet to identify the dead man and during a pair of news briefings would not comment on his motive. The New York Times and NBC News cited unnamed sources as having identified the man as Ricky Shiffer, 42.

Flush with wins, finally COVID-free, Biden to hit the road ahead of U.S. midterms

President Joe Biden plans to travel across the United States in the coming weeks to tout a series of legislative wins on climate change, gun control and drug pricing in a bid to boost his party's chances in the looming midterm elections, White House officials said on Thursday. His Democrats face an uphill battle to retain their narrow control of the House of Representatives and Senate in the Nov. 8 elections. Biden, whose public approval rating rose this week to its highest since early June, plans to use the recent victories in Congress to rally support for Democratic candidates, White House officials Kate Bedingfield and Anita Dunn wrote in a memo distributed to allies in the party and shared with reporters.

U.S. CDC no longer recommends students quarantine for COVID-19 exposure

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centers for people exposed to COVID-19, the agency said in updated guidelines on Thursday. The agency also said it was no longer recommending unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure as around 95% of the U.S. population has either been vaccinated, had COVID-19 already, or both.

Peloton must face lawsuit over availability of fitness classes--U.S. judge

A U.S. judge on Thursday said Peloton Interactive Inc must face a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the bike and treadmill maker of misleading customers about the "ever-growing" size of its library of on-demand fitness classes. The lawsuit stemmed from Peloton's March 2019 decision to purge more than half of its estimated 12,000 on-demand classes, after music publishers sued the New York-based company for streaming songs in its workout videos without proper licensing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)