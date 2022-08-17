PM Modi likely to visit Punjab next week to inaugurate cancer hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Punjab next week to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in Mohali.

A senior official in the Punjab government on Wednesday said a final confirmation of the prime minister's programme is still awaited. Modi is likely to visit Mohali on August 24.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility, which is partially functioning at present.

Punjab Chief Secretary V K Janjua on Tuesday had visited the site and reviewed the progress of the project.

The OPDs of various departments such as surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, preventive oncology, anaesthesia and palliative care have started functioning.

The hospital will provide cancer care to the patients not only from Punjab but also from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, the official said.

