Over 12 cr COVID-19 precaution doses administered in last 24 hours

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 208.95 crore mark on Thursday, with over 12 crore precaution doses administered till 7 am on August 18. "208.95 cr Total Vaccine doses (93.86 cr Second Dose and 12.92 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, with 38,64,471 doses administered in last 24 hours," reads a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,01,343 with 12,608 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.58% with 16,251 recoveries in the last 24 hours raising total recoveries in the nation to 4,36,70,315.

Other stats mentioned in the release showed the daily positivity rate at (3.48%), and a weekly positivity rate at (4.20%). It also notified about the tests that have been done to detect covid which is at a staggering 88.14 cr Total Tests conducted so far; 3,62,020 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on Wednesday said that the pandemic is still not over while also urging the citizens to increase the rate of vaccination of the precaution dose among the population. The nationwide vaccination campaign began on January 16, last year with healthcare workers being the first to be immunized. Vaccination of frontline workers began on February 2 of last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)