Haryana: PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

With an aim to boost the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana. Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-speciality hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds.

The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 6000 crores, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and others were present here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Haryana and Punjab. The day marks two important Health initiatives being inaugurated/dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister.

Following the inauguration at Faridabad, PM Modi will travel to Mohali and dedicate 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre' to the Nation, at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali) at around 02:15 PM. In an endeavour to provide world-class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs, Prime Minister will dedicate 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre' to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali).

The Hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant.

The Hospital will function like a 'hub' of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100 bedded hospital in Sangrur functioning as its 'spoke'. (ANI)

