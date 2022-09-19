Shanghai reports 3 asymptomatic, 0 symptomatic COVID cases for Sept 18

Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 18, up from zero a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 18, unchanged from a day earlier.

