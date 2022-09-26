Left Menu

German chancellor Scholz contracts coronavirus, has mild cold symptoms

(Adds official confirmation, details) BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms of a cold, a government spokesperson said on Monday. The World Health Organisation said last week that the coronavirus remained a global emergency but the end of the pandemic could be in sight if countries tackled it properly.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:48 IST
German chancellor Scholz contracts coronavirus, has mild cold symptoms
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

(Adds official confirmation, details) BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) -

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms of a cold, a government spokesperson said on Monday. Scholz is isolated in the federal chancellery. He has canceled all his public appearances this week but will attend scheduled meetings remotely, said an emailed statement.

Germany is rolling out booster vaccinations for older and clinically vulnerable citizens going into winter. The World Health Organisation said last week that the coronavirus remained a global emergency but the end of the pandemic could be in sight if countries tackled it properly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022