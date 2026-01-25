Exploring Indian Heritage in Old Shanghai: A Historical Tapestry

In a unique event leading to India's 77th Republic Day, the Indian Consulate General of Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, joined forces with the Historical Society of China to explore India's historical ties with Old Shanghai.

The event, 'Indians in Shanghai', featured visits to significant landmarks like the BUND, explained by historians Patrick Cranley and Tina Kanagaratnam as a name rooted in Hindi, and the Shanghai Gurdwara, a site with deep historical significance for the Indian National Army and the Sikh community.

Participants also paid homage to notable figures, such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, while exploring the enduring bonds fostered by historic trade links and the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Shanghai.