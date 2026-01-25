Exploring Indian Heritage in Old Shanghai: A Historical Tapestry
An event commemorating India's contributions in Old Shanghai was organized by the Indian Consulate General of Shanghai and the Historical Society of China. Participants explored historical sites and landmarks linked to the Indian community. Discussions highlighted India's cultural and historical connections with Shanghai, evoking a rich tapestry of shared history.
In a unique event leading to India's 77th Republic Day, the Indian Consulate General of Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, joined forces with the Historical Society of China to explore India's historical ties with Old Shanghai.
The event, 'Indians in Shanghai', featured visits to significant landmarks like the BUND, explained by historians Patrick Cranley and Tina Kanagaratnam as a name rooted in Hindi, and the Shanghai Gurdwara, a site with deep historical significance for the Indian National Army and the Sikh community.
Participants also paid homage to notable figures, such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, while exploring the enduring bonds fostered by historic trade links and the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Shanghai.