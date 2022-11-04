Shanghai reports 1 symptomatic, 6 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 3

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus case for Nov. 3, the same as a day earlier, while six local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from two the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 3, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai reports 0 symptomatic, 19 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 24

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)