Beijing reports 32 symptomatic, 6 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 3
China's capital Beijing reported 32 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and six asymptomatic cases for Nov. 3, local government authorities said on Friday.
This compared with 28 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the day before.
Six cases on Thursday were found outside quarantined areas.
