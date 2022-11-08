Beijing reports 31 symptomatic, 33 asymptomatic new local COVID cases for Nov 7

China's capital Beijing reported 31 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 33 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 7, local government authorities said on Tuesday.

This compared with 41 symptomatic and 18 asymptomatic cases the day before.

One case on Monday was found outside quarantined areas.

