Left Menu

German vaccine panel recommends COVID shot only for sick small children

Germany's vaccine advisory panel on Thursday recommended that Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children from six months to four years should only be given routinely to those at risk of severe disease from the infection. The head of the panel of 18 appointees, known as STIKO, said there was no clear case for broad use, citing a lack of data to rule out any rare side effects and no signs of the infection causing severe illness in otherwise healthy children.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:54 IST
German vaccine panel recommends COVID shot only for sick small children

Germany's vaccine advisory panel on Thursday recommended that Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children from six months to four years should only be given routinely to those at risk of severe disease from the infection.

The head of the panel of 18 appointees, known as STIKO, said there was no clear case for broad use, citing a lack of data to rule out any rare side effects and no signs of the infection causing severe illness in otherwise healthy children. The recommendation also covers a version of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine for the age group but that product is in short supply in Germany at the moment, the expert panel said.

"Everything that is done in medicine should have an indication that is as clear as possible," STIKO president Thomas Mertens told journalists in a call. European regulators in October authorised a low-dose version of Pfizer-BioNTech's first-generation vaccine for children from six months to four years, when given as a three-dose series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022