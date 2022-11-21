Shanghai reports 6 symptomatic, 33 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 20

Shanghai reported six new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 20, up from four a day earlier, while 33 local asymptomatic cases were reported, down from 35 the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with two the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 20, unchanged from a day earlier.

