Hong Kong leader tests positive for COVID after APEC summit
Hong Kong tests all arrivals at its airport, with those testing positive required to isolate, while those who are negative must avoid bars and other venues for three days.
Hong Kong's chief executive, John Lee, has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from an Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders.
The global financial hub has fewer COVID-19 curbs than the rest of China, but it still does not treat the virus as endemic, as most of the world does. That dissuades tourists and many business travellers from entering. In a statement on Monday, the Hong Kong government said Lee would undergo quarantine after testing positive in a PCR test at the airport the previous night.
"During the isolation period, John Lee will work from home and attend meetings via video as needed," it said, adding that rapid antigen tests Lee took on each day of his four-day trip had all proved negative. Hong Kong tests all arrivals at its airport, with those testing positive required to isolate, while those who are negative must avoid bars and other venues for three days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Xi Jinping
- China
- Bangkok
- Chinese
- John Lee
- APEC
- Hong Kong's
ALSO READ
China reports 4,610 new cases for Nov 5 vs 3,837 a day earlier
Africa in desperate need for alternatives to tackle China's debts
China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments
Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'; Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over and more
China posts 6-month high COVID count as it sticks with strategy