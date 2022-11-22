Left Menu

U.S. rail shutdown would be 'unacceptable,' White House official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 01:00 IST
A shutdown of U.S. rail lines would be "unacceptable," because it would harm workers, families and businesses, a White House official said on Monday after the nation's largest rail union voted against a contract deal, raising the possibility of a strike.

The best option is still for the parties to resolve this themselves, the official said.

