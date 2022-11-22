5 Toxic Chemicals Commonly Used in the Agriculture Industry

Agriculture plays an essential role in our economy, with crops and livestock providing food for people worldwide. But the industry also uses a variety of toxic chemicals, many of which are known to cause health problems.

Research shows that increased pesticide exposure is associated with many health conditions, including cancer, infertility, and neurological damage. This article highlights five toxic chemicals commonly used in the agriculture industry.

1. Glyphosate

Glyphosate is a herbicide widely used in agriculture and gardening to control weeds and other unwanted plants. It kills most weeds by interfering with a process called protein synthesis.

Farmers who use weed killers with glyphosate may be exposed by breathing it in or absorbing it through their skin or eyes. Other people may also be exposed to the chemical when they eat contaminated fruits or vegetables.

If consumed in high doses, glyphosate can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and irritation. Although it doesn't cause long-term effects at low doses, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies glyphosate as a probable carcinogen.

2. Paraquat

Paraquat is a deadly herbicide primarily used to control notorious weed species like quack grass and johnsongrass. However, due to its high toxicity, the use of paraquat is only approved by licensed professionals. But despite restrictions, this chemical can still be found in some foods, including fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Unfortunately, long-term exposure to paraquat can cause severe health problems, including Parkinson's disease. This can result in lifelong disability and reduced quality of life.

3. 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid (2,4-D)

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid is a synthetic herbicide used to control annual and perennial broadleaf grasses and weeds on croplands. It is particularly effective in killing Bermuda grass, clover, crabgrass, quack grass, and other common weeds found in lawns.

You may get exposed to 2,4-D when you inhale fumes from sprayed fields, drink contaminated water, or touch contaminated soil. Pesticide applicators are especially at risk of exposure to 2,4-D because they often work with larger amounts of the chemical than the general public.

High amounts of 2,4-D in the body can cause severe symptoms, including abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting, headache, and dizziness. On the other hand, long-term exposure to the chemical may increase your risk of cancer of the lymphatic system, breast, nervous system, and prostate gland.

4. Pyrethroids

Pyrethroids are insecticides used to treat various pests on crops, ornamental plants, and food-processing facilities. The most common pyrethroids are carbaryl, deltamethrin, permethrin, and malathion.

You may come into contact with pyrethroids when you breathe in vapors from treated plants or consume contaminated fruits or vegetables.

People regularly exposed to pyrethroids can develop acute symptoms such as burning eyes, rash, chest pain, and difficulty breathing. However, there is no sufficient evidence linking these chemicals to cancer or other serious health problems.

5. Organophosphates

Organophosphates are a class of chemicals common in many agricultural pesticides. They are often combined with other chemicals, such as acids, to increase their toxicity and kill off a broader range of pests.

Organophosphates can be toxic to people when inhaled, ingested, or absorbed through the skin. Common symptoms of organophosphate poisoning include vomiting, headaches, eye irritation, muscle weakness, and memory loss.

Long-term exposure to this chemical can lead to memory loss, depression, anxiety, and disorientation. Even though there is no sufficient evidence to suggest that organophosphates cause human cancer, some studies have linked them to leukemia and lymphoma.

