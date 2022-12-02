Maha sees 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 360

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 50 cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,900, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries rose to 79,87,133 after 63 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

This is the third consecutive day that the state has reported zero fatality, the official said, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent and recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent.

Of the latest infections, Mumbai recorded five fresh cases, while Pune saw 17, he said.

With this, the state currently has 360 active cases, the official said.

At least 9,843 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state so far to 81,35,900.

