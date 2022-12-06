Shanghai reports 41 symptomatic, 536 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 5

Shanghai reported 41 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Dec. 5, the same as a day earlier, while 536 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 524 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

Fourteen cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with 11 the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Dec. 5, unchanged from a day earlier.

