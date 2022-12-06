Left Menu

Shanghai reports 41 symptomatic, 536 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 5

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-12-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 05:28 IST
Shanghai reported 41 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Dec. 5, the same as a day earlier, while 536 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 524 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

Fourteen cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with 11 the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Dec. 5, unchanged from a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

