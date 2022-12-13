Left Menu

Bankman-Fried says lawyers pressured him to name new CEO -testimony

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he was pressured into nominating John Ray as chief executive of the crypto exchange in early November by Sullivan and Cromwell lawyers who were advising his firm at the time, according to a draft of his testimony to Congress seen by Reuters. Shortly after Bankman-Fried agreed to nominate Ray, he received a "potential funding offer for billions of dollars to help make customers whole," Bankman-Fried wrote. Sullivan and Cromwell, FTX and John Ray were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 06:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 06:34 IST
Bankman-Fried says lawyers pressured him to name new CEO -testimony

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he was pressured into nominating John Ray as chief executive of the crypto exchange in early November by Sullivan and Cromwell lawyers who were advising his firm at the time, according to a draft of his testimony to Congress seen by Reuters.

Shortly after Bankman-Fried agreed to nominate Ray, he received a "potential funding offer for billions of dollars to help make customers whole," Bankman-Fried wrote. But by then he was told it was too late to rescind the move.

Bankman-Fried, who was arrested earlier on Monday in the Bahamas, could not be reached for comment. Sullivan and Cromwell, FTX and John Ray were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global
4
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022