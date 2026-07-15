Under Siege: Baltic Nations Confront Russian Sabotage Threat

NATO member nations, notably Lithuania and Latvia, are on high alert following reports of Russian attempts to conduct sabotage activities, revealed Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics on Wednesday.

While addressing the press alongside Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, Rinkevics highlighted intelligence from various agencies in NATO states indicating these sabotage attempts aimed at undermining security.

In a related development, Lithuanian President Nauseda shared that their intelligence points to Russia planning attacks on critical infrastructure, prompting the nation to bolster security around energy and transport facilities as a preventive measure.