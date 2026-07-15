Lithuania vs. Russia: Allegations and Military Tensions

Lithuania has accused Russia of planning attacks on its infrastructure, prompting increased security measures. The Kremlin dismissed these allegations as a pretext for Lithuanian militarization against Russia and a strategy to boost NATO presence in the Baltic region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 15:39 IST
Lithuania vs. Russia: Allegations and Military Tensions
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Lithuania has announced that Russia is plotting attacks on its infrastructure, spurring heightened security measures over vital energy and transport sites. President Gitanas Nauseda expressed these concerns during an interview on Wednesday.

The Kremlin swiftly refuted the claims, labelling them as scare tactics aimed at justifying Lithuania's militarization efforts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the allegations, accusing Lithuania of using these claims to bolster NATO's military footprint within the Baltic states.

Peskov emphasized that this narrative aims to frame Russia as an enemy, consequently facilitating a military buildup under the guise of self-defense and regional security enhancement.

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