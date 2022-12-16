Left Menu

Bayer, Oregon finalize $698 mln PCB pollution settlement

Bayer AG has finalized a $698 million settlement with the U.S. state of Oregon to resolve claims that it polluted the environment with chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, the German pharmaceutical company and the state said Thursday. The deal, first disclosed in August, follows similar agreements with five other states and the District of Columbia, and with a nationwide class of municipal entities.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:23 IST
Bayer, Oregon finalize $698 mln PCB pollution settlement
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bayer AG has finalized a $698 million settlement with the U.S. state of Oregon to resolve claims that it polluted the environment with chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, the German pharmaceutical company and the state said Thursday.

The deal, first disclosed in August, follows similar agreements with five other states and the District of Columbia, and with a nationwide class of municipal entities. Bayer still faces several other state lawsuits over PCBs. The company said in a statement that it did not admit liability as part of the Oregon settlement, and would continued to defend the remaining cases.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum called the settlement a "huge win" that would give the state resources to clean up PCBs. The lawsuits against Bayer stem from PCBs manufactured by U.S. seeds and pesticide company Monsanto, which Bayer acquired for $63 billion in 2018. Monsanto sold PCBs from 1935 until 1977, when it voluntarily ceased production.

The chemicals were once used widely to insulate electrical equipment, and in carbonless copy paper, caulking, floor finish and paint. The U.S. government outlawed PCBs in 1979 after discovering links to cancer. In addition to lawsuits by states and cities, Bayer is facing claims by hundreds of people who say they were harmed by PCBs in fluorescent lights at a Washington state school. Some of those cases have gone to trial and resulted in jury verdicts against Bayer totaling $543 million, which the company is appealing. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Josie Kao)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022