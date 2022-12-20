Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 06:54 IST
China reports five new COVID deaths for Dec 19 vs 2 a day earlier

China reported five new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 19, compared with two the previous day, increasing the nation's fatalities to 5,242 the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. The country reported 2,722 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 19, compared with 1,995 a day earlier.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,656 new local cases, up from 1,918 a day earlier. As of Dec. 19, mainland China had confirmed 383,175 cases with symptoms. Official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of zero-COVID policies.

