Left Menu

Mumbai reports three new measles cases, no death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:03 IST
Mumbai reports three new measles cases, no death
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Tuesday reported three new cases of measles, taking the tally of cases in the city since the start of the year to 496, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The death toll due to the viral disease since January 1 stood unchanged at nine as no fresh death was reported.

As many as 40 children were admitted to city hospitals during the day, while 33 children were discharged.

As of December 19, Maharashtra's measles infection tally this year was 1,093 while the death toll was 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022