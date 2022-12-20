Mumbai reports three new measles cases, no death

Mumbai on Tuesday reported three new cases of measles, taking the tally of cases in the city since the start of the year to 496, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The death toll due to the viral disease since January 1 stood unchanged at nine as no fresh death was reported.

As many as 40 children were admitted to city hospitals during the day, while 33 children were discharged.

As of December 19, Maharashtra's measles infection tally this year was 1,093 while the death toll was 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)