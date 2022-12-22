Left Menu

China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 21 vs zero a day earlier

China reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 21, the same as the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. The country reported 3,030 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 21 , compared with 3,101 a day earlier. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,966 new local cases, down from 3,049 a day earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 06:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 06:41 IST
China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 21 vs zero a day earlier

China reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 21, the same as the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. The country reported 3,030 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 21 , compared with 3,101 a day earlier.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,966 new local cases, down from 3,049 a day earlier. Severe cases rose by 45 across China on Wednesday, versus an increase of 53 the previous day. China does not provide absolute figures of severe cases.

As of Dec. 21, mainland China had confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms. Official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of zero-COVID-19 policies.

Also Read: China to optimise epidemic prevention and control next year -state media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022