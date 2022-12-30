Left Menu

UK PM Rishi Sunak considers COVID travel curbs for China

PTI | London | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:08 IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak considers COVID travel curbs for China
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to be considering imposing some travel restrictions on China amid soaring COVID-19 infections in the country and a clampdown by other countries such as India and the US, according to UK media reports on Friday.

Officially ministers have said that adopting tighter rules for people arriving from China is "under review" after a surge in cases following Beijing's decision to end its zero-COVID policy.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the Department for Transport (DfT) would take medical advice and talk to the Department of Health before making a decision.

''The government is looking at that, it's under review, we noticed obviously what the US has done and India and I think Italy has looked at it,'' said Wallace.

''We keep under review all the time, obviously, health threats to the UK, wherever they may be,'' he said.

According to 'The Daily Telegraph', a variety of options are being worked up on what the restrictions would look like and the final sign-off for any such move is expected to be taken by Sunak in the coming days.

UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay met Sir Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer, and Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), this week to discuss the situation. They decided not to announce any new restrictions – a position also taken by the European Union (EU) – with more than a million people in Britain already infected and no signs yet of a new variant that could get around UK vaccine protections.

A number of countries, including India, have introduced mandatory RT-PCR testing for arrivals for certain countries in the region in response to China's coronavirus surge. UK Health Minister Will Quince told the BBC he knew that many people would be concerned ''about the news coming out of China'' and the government was taking the situation ''incredibly seriously''. However, there was ''no evidence at this point of a new variant from China'', which he said would be the ''key threat''.

Lord James Bethell, who was health minister during the pandemic, said there was a good reason to look at testing people when they land, a policy Italy has adopted.

''What the Italians are doing is post-flight surveillance of arrivals in Italy, in order to understand whether there are any emerging variants and to understand the impact of the virus on the Italian health system,'' he told the BBC.

''That is a sensible thing to do and something the British government should be seriously looking at,'' he said.

China is reporting about 5,000 cases a day, but analysts say such numbers are vastly undercounted – and the daily caseload may be closer to one million.

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said he did not think the current situation in China was likely to generate many more COVID cases in the UK or generally across the globe. While China was in a ''dark'' and ''difficult'' place, the current evidence suggested the particular variant causing most infections in the country was ''very common elsewhere in the world,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022