Arab region registers world’s highest unemployment rate, UN survey finds
UN News | Updated: 31-12-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 02:25 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Libya PM admits role in extraditing Lockerbie suspect to US
"Lots to learn from his leadership": IOA President PT Usha after meeting PM Modi
Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research
UP jail inmates learn block printing to make scarves for sale at religious places