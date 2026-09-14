Saudi Cities Breathe Easy After Houthi Threats Eased

Saudi authorities have declared an all-clear in four southern cities, following an uptick in Houthi attacks.

The Saudi Civil Defense initially issued alerts for Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Abha, but these warnings have now been lifted. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, continue to pose a threat with attacks escalating since their declaration of a naval blockade in July.

Recent threats included targeted strikes on Saudi vessels in the Red Sea, highlighting ongoing tension in the region amid Yemen's prolonged conflict.