Saudi Cities Breathe Easy After Houthi Threats Eased

The Saudi Civil Defense has lifted alerts for potential threats in four southern cities after a rise in attacks by Yemen's Houthis. Cities including Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Abha were on alert due to Houthi threats, which escalated since a naval blockade against Riyadh. Strikes targeted Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 06:44 IST
Saudi Cities Breathe Easy After Houthi Threats Eased

Saudi authorities have declared an all-clear in four southern cities, following an uptick in Houthi attacks.

The Saudi Civil Defense initially issued alerts for Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Abha, but these warnings have now been lifted. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, continue to pose a threat with attacks escalating since their declaration of a naval blockade in July.

Recent threats included targeted strikes on Saudi vessels in the Red Sea, highlighting ongoing tension in the region amid Yemen's prolonged conflict.

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