According to the Washington Post, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is nearing bankruptcy and might shut down as soon as Tuesday.

Leaders, appointed by former President Donald Trump, claim adding Trump's name to the building's facade could prevent a looming fiscal collapse. A report by the center's trustees suggests it won't be able to meet payroll and maintenance costs in the coming weeks.

The move symbolizes a new chapter in Trump's influence over the Kennedy Center, which has experienced financial and administrative turmoil since he became chairman. The addition of Trump's name could further complicate fundraising and ticket sales efforts. The Kennedy Center representatives have not yet commented.