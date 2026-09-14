Amazon Halts Operations with 21 Air After Fatal Crash
Amazon has paused operations with 21 Air following a tragic crash involving an Amazon-branded cargo plane in Miami. The accident resulted in the deaths of at least five people. Amazon informed 21 Air about the suspension on Sunday, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
Amazon has decided to halt its operations with Miami-based cargo carrier 21 Air after a devastating crash involving an Amazon-branded aircraft in Miami.
The crash, which occurred when the Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran the runway at Miami International Airport, resulted in the loss of at least five lives.
The decision to pause operations was communicated to 21 Air leadership on Sunday. Neither Amazon nor 21 Air has responded to requests for comment as of yet.