Chaos in the Java Sea: Indonesia's Ongoing Ferry Tragedy

In a tragic turn of events, more than 600 rescuers are scouring the Java Sea for 129 people still unaccounted for after the Virgo Transport 8 ship capsized over the weekend. Despite efforts, the death toll stands at six, according to officials on Monday.

The ill-fated ship, which was en route from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, disappeared amidst stormy conditions early Sunday. Rescuers managed to save 108 passengers of the 243 people onboard. I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin rescue agency, assured that resources including 12 ships are mobilized in the mission.

Visuals released by the rescue agency reveal a stark image of the red-and-black ship overturned in turbulent waters. The vessel's capsizing was initially reported by a passing helicopter, and while investigations continue, such maritime accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia's archipelago due to its reliance on ferry services.