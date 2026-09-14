Chaos in the Java Sea: Indonesia's Ongoing Ferry Tragedy
Over 600 Indonesian rescuers are searching for 129 missing individuals after the Virgo Transport 8 ship capsized in the Java Sea. The vessel, carrying 243 passengers, was caught in bad weather. So far, 108 people have been rescued. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.
In a tragic turn of events, more than 600 rescuers are scouring the Java Sea for 129 people still unaccounted for after the Virgo Transport 8 ship capsized over the weekend. Despite efforts, the death toll stands at six, according to officials on Monday.
The ill-fated ship, which was en route from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, disappeared amidst stormy conditions early Sunday. Rescuers managed to save 108 passengers of the 243 people onboard. I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin rescue agency, assured that resources including 12 ships are mobilized in the mission.
Visuals released by the rescue agency reveal a stark image of the red-and-black ship overturned in turbulent waters. The vessel's capsizing was initially reported by a passing helicopter, and while investigations continue, such maritime accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia's archipelago due to its reliance on ferry services.