UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China
Chinese state media on Friday called the imposition of COVID tests by various countries on travellers arriving from China "discriminatory". China has rejected criticism of its COVID-19 statistics and said it expects mutations to be more infectious but less severe.
The UK said on Friday that passengers arriving in Britain from China will require a negative COVID-19 test after a surge in infections in China.
Starting on Jan. 5, Chinese travellers will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than two days prior to departure, UK's Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement. The move comes after doubts over the transparency of official data from Beijing raised concerns about a wave of infections.
Airlines will be required to check all passengers from China for tests, and passengers will not be allowed to board a flight without providing evidence of a negative test result, it added. The UK joins other countries, including the United States and India, to impose COVID-19 tests for travellers from China. France, South Korea and Spain have also done so.
The Times and The Telegraph on Friday reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had weighed in to take the step. The BBC had earlier reported that the UK government was set to announce the China arrival policy, without providing a specific time.
UK officials had said on Thursday that the government was reviewing whether to impose restrictions on people arriving from China. Chinese state media on Friday called the imposition of COVID tests by various countries on travellers arriving from China "discriminatory".
China has rejected criticism of its COVID-19 statistics and said it expects mutations to be more infectious but less severe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Indian Wells will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans
India records 162 new COVID-19 cases, tally of active infections now 3,691
Health News Roundup: Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter; India says samples taken from pharma firm linked to Gambia deaths meet required standards and more
Delhi govt can't resile from ex-gratia announcement for COVID-19 death: HC
South Korea protests Japan's island claim in national security strategy