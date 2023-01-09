Left Menu

Bharat Biotech's partner says Covaxin shows positive results in Phase 2/3 study in US

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:31 IST
Ocugen Inc., Bharat Biotech's partner for US and Canada for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) on Monday said it got positive results from the Phase 2/3, observer-blind, immuno-bridging and broadening study of the jab in US.

A press release from the US biopharmaceutical company said the study enrolled 419 US adult participants that were randomized 1:1 to receive two doses of Covaxin or placebo, 28 days apart.

''The successful completion of this study represents an important milestone to the ongoing management of COVID-19. Given that a portion of the public remains hesitant to receive mRNA vaccines, this investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which relies on a well-established approach to vaccine development and manufacturing, may provide an important additional vaccine option,'' Shankar Musunuri, Chairman and CEO of Ocugen said.

Immunogenicity results from Covaxin-vaccinated participants in US were compared with results in Covaxin-vaccinated participants in the Bharat Biotech-sponsored Phase 3 study in India.

Approximately 24 per cent of tested participants in US were vaccine-naive while all participants in the Bharat Biotech Phase 3 study were vaccine-naïve, it said.

The top-line data from the immuno-bridging and broadening study will be critical to support Ocugen's future plans for the development of Covaxin in US, the release added.

