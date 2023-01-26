BRIEF-AstraZeneca Provides Update on Evusheld US EUA

AstraZeneca PLC: * UPDATE ON EVUSHELD US EUA

* TO CONTINUE TO WORK WITH FDA, OTHER HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO COLLECT, ASSESS, SHARE RELEVANT DATA REGARDING EVUSHELD AND SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS * EVUSHELD REMAINS AUTHORISED IN OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE IT IS APPROVED FOR COVID PRE-EXPOSURE PROPHYLAXIS,TREATMENT, INCLUDING EU AND JAPAN

