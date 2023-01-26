Left Menu

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Provides Update on Evusheld US EUA

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 23:56 IST
BRIEF-AstraZeneca Provides Update on Evusheld US EUA
AstraZeneca PLC: * UPDATE ON EVUSHELD US EUA

* TO CONTINUE TO WORK WITH FDA, OTHER HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO COLLECT, ASSESS, SHARE RELEVANT DATA REGARDING EVUSHELD AND SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS * EVUSHELD REMAINS AUTHORISED IN OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE IT IS APPROVED FOR COVID PRE-EXPOSURE PROPHYLAXIS,TREATMENT, INCLUDING EU AND JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

