BRIEF-AstraZeneca Provides Update on Evusheld US EUA
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 23:56 IST
AstraZeneca PLC: * UPDATE ON EVUSHELD US EUA
* TO CONTINUE TO WORK WITH FDA, OTHER HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO COLLECT, ASSESS, SHARE RELEVANT DATA REGARDING EVUSHELD AND SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS * EVUSHELD REMAINS AUTHORISED IN OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE IT IS APPROVED FOR COVID PRE-EXPOSURE PROPHYLAXIS,TREATMENT, INCLUDING EU AND JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
