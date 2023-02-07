Mumbai reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 14

Mumbai logged four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 11,55,266, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747.

No new case or coronavirus-linked fatality was recorded in Mumbai on Monday.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the city is left with 14 active COVID-19 cases after four patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 11,35,505.

The financial capital's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 4,19,929 days, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,747 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking their total count to 1,87,25,328, it said.

The city's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 31 and February 6 was 0.0001 per cent, said the BMC.

