China's premier says country has achieved decisive victory over COVID-19

China has achieved a major, decisive victory over COVID-19 and the country's COVID strategies and measures have been completely correct, new Premier Li Qiang said at a news conference on Monday.

China took less than two months to achieve a "smooth transition" in its response to COVID and adhered to scientific and precise prevention and control measures, Li told reporters.

