UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 bln - FT

UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse after increasing its offer to more than $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

UBS will now pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse's closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. ($1 = 0.9258 Swiss francs)

