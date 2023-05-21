COVID-19: Delhi records 10 fresh cases, positivity rate at 0.76 pc

Delhi on Sunday logged 10 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

Two Covid-related deaths were also recorded.

The national capital reported 11 cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent on Saturday and one Covid-related death.

The city logged 21 cases with a positivity rate of 1.11 per cent on Thursday. No bulletin was issued on Friday.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 34 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent, along with two fatalities due to the virus.

With the fresh infections, the national capital's case tally climbed to 20,40,578. The death toll stands at 26,657, the Health department said in its bulletin.

The fresh cases emerged from 1,311 tests conducted the previous day, according to Sunday's bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 140, of which 103 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Only 38 of the 7,935 Covid beds in various city hospitals are occupied, it said.

