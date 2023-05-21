Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records 10 fresh cases, positivity rate at 0.76 pc

Delhi on Sunday logged 10 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent, according to data shared by the city governments Health department.Two Covid-related deaths were also recorded.The national capital reported 11 cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent on Saturday and one Covid-related death.The city logged 21 cases with a positivity rate of 1.11 per cent on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:11 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 10 fresh cases, positivity rate at 0.76 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Sunday logged 10 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

Two Covid-related deaths were also recorded.

The national capital reported 11 cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent on Saturday and one Covid-related death.

The city logged 21 cases with a positivity rate of 1.11 per cent on Thursday. No bulletin was issued on Friday.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 34 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent, along with two fatalities due to the virus.

With the fresh infections, the national capital's case tally climbed to 20,40,578. The death toll stands at 26,657, the Health department said in its bulletin.

The fresh cases emerged from 1,311 tests conducted the previous day, according to Sunday's bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 140, of which 103 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Only 38 of the 7,935 Covid beds in various city hospitals are occupied, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023