Three die in paper warehouse fire near Moscow - RIA

Three people died when a fire broke out in a paper warehouse near Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday, Russia's RIA state news agency reported, citing emergency services.

"A warehouse with paper and cardboard caught fire in Odintsovo near Moscow ... three workers died, the fire was eliminated," an emergency services representative was cited as saying.

There was no mention of the cause of the fire. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

