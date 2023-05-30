Left Menu

Three die in paper warehouse fire near Moscow - RIA

Three people died when a fire broke out in a paper warehouse near Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday, Russia's RIA state news agency reported, citing emergency services. "A warehouse with paper and cardboard caught fire in Odintsovo near Moscow ...

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:00 IST
Three die in paper warehouse fire near Moscow - RIA

Three people died when a fire broke out in a paper warehouse near Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday, Russia's RIA state news agency reported, citing emergency services.

"A warehouse with paper and cardboard caught fire in Odintsovo near Moscow ... three workers died, the fire was eliminated," an emergency services representative was cited as saying.

There was no mention of the cause of the fire. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023