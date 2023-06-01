Left Menu

Pakistan's inflation rises to record 37.97 per cent

In the non-food category, the items whose prices saw the highest increase were textbooks, stationery, motor fuels, washing soaps, detergents and matchboxes.Previously, the highest-ever percentage of year-on-year inflation was recorded in April at 36.4 per cent.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:29 IST
Pakistan's inflation rises to record 37.97 per cent
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan’s annual inflation rose to a record 37.97 per cent year-on-year in May, according to official data on Thursday.

Pakistan, currently in the throes of a major political as well as economic crisis, is grappling with high external debt, a weak local currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Inflation is measured on the basis of a basket of products and services called the Consumer Price Index (CPI), in which items are divided into 12 major components with different weights.

According to data released by the Bureau of Statistics, which keep a record of price hike, the highest year-on-year increase was recorded in the categories of alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 123.96 per cent, recreation and culture at 72.17 per cent and transport at 52.92 per cent.

In the food group, items whose prices increased the most in May compared to last year were cigarettes, potatoes, wheat flour, tea, wheat and eggs and rice. In the non-food category, the items whose prices saw the highest increase were textbooks, stationery, motor fuels, washing soaps, detergents and matchboxes.

Previously, the highest-ever percentage of year-on-year inflation was recorded in April at 36.4 per cent. With the latest increase in CPI, average inflation has reached 29.16 per cent in 11 months (July to May) this fiscal year compared to 11.29 per cent in the previous year.

Inflation has hit every household in Pakistan since early this year after the government took painful measures as part of the fiscal adjustments demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive a stalled USD 6.5 billion aid package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023