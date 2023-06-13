Left Menu

Nepal President Paudel hospitalised again

He returned to Nepal after his health improved following his successful treatment for a chest-related ailment at the AIIMS.Doctors involved in Paudels treatment had advised him to rest for a few more weeks.Paudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the president of Nepal in March.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-06-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 19:13 IST
Nepal President Paudel hospitalised again

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here after he complained of chest pain.

Paudel, 78, was admitted to the Bansbari-based Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre at 11am, according to family sources.

However, his health condition is normal, they said.

''Nothing serious has happened to the President. He has gone to the hospital for regular tests,'' said Niraj Bam, Paudel's personal physician. He will be discharged on Wednesday, according to the hospital sources.

In early April, Paudel had been admitted to Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital twice after experiencing abdominal pain and shortness of breath.

Paudel was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He returned to Nepal after his health improved following his successful treatment for a chest-related ailment at the AIIMS.

Doctors involved in Paudel's treatment had advised him to rest for a few more weeks.

Paudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the president of Nepal in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023