Zydus gets USFDA nod to market cancer treatment generic injection
Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a cancer treatment generic injection in the American market.
The company has received final approval from the USFDA for Plerixafor injection, which is used by patients with certain types of cancer to prepare them for stem cell transplant, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectable manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, it added.
As per IQVIA MAT May 2023 data, Plerixafor injection single-dose vials had annual sales of USD 210 million in the US.
Shares of Zydus were trading 4.39 per cent up at Rs 649.80 apiece on the BSE.
