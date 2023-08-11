Left Menu

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

The suicide rate in 2022 — 14.9 deaths for every 100,000 people — is 5% higher than the previous record high of 14.2 deaths for every 100,000 people from 2018. Suicide deaths rose from 48,183 in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 deaths in 2022, CDC said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 06:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 06:30 IST
US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

The number of people who died by suicide in the U.S. hit an estimated record 49,000 in 2022, a 2.6% increase over the prior year, government data showed on Thursday.

Over half of all U.S. suicides in 2022 involved firearms, according to the figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "Nine in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis. The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why," U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

He added that many people still believe that asking for help is a sign of weakness. The suicide rate in 2022 — 14.9 deaths for every 100,000 people — is 5% higher than the previous record high of 14.2 deaths for every 100,000 people from 2018.

Suicide deaths rose from 48,183 in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 deaths in 2022, CDC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023