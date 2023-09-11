Ukraine needs more air defences to protect ports- FM
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign minister said he discussed air defence supplies with his German counterpart in Kyiv on Monday and that Ukraine needed more systems to protect its ports from Russian air strikes to ensure grain could be exported.
Dmytro Kuleba also urged Berlin to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible.
"You will do it anyway, its just a matter of time, and I don't understand why we are wasting time," he said in response to a question at a news conference in Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine repelling air attack on Kyiv - military
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine -Ukraine military
Austrian police find 53 people apparently headed for Germany in a small truck
German opposition leader rules out working with far-right AFD
Former track and field giant Germany is in a slump with no medals at the world championships