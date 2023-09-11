Left Menu

Ukraine needs more air defences to protect ports- FM

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:29 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign minister said he discussed air defence supplies with his German counterpart in Kyiv on Monday and that Ukraine needed more systems to protect its ports from Russian air strikes to ensure grain could be exported.

Dmytro Kuleba also urged Berlin to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"You will do it anyway, its just a matter of time, and I don't understand why we are wasting time," he said in response to a question at a news conference in Kyiv.

