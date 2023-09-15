Left Menu

Lula approval stable, rejection rate ticks up -Brazil poll

Optimism over the future of Lula's government decreased to 43% from 50% in March, while 28% are pessimistic about his government, up from 21% seen in March. Datafolha interviewed 2,016 people of voting age between Sep. 12-13.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 03:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 03:03 IST
Lula approval stable, rejection rate ticks up -Brazil poll

Approval of Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government remained stable in September, although his rejection rate increased, according to a poll published on Thursday. The survey by Datafolha showed positive approval of the government rose slightly to 38% of respondents from 37% in June, while negative views rose from 27% to 31%.

Approval of Lula's performance as president after the first eight months of his term is higher than former President Jair Bolsonaro's, who had a 29% approval rate at the same point in 2019. Optimism over the future of Lula's government decreased to 43% from 50% in March, while 28% are pessimistic about his government, up from 21% seen in March.

Datafolha interviewed 2,016 people of voting age between Sep. 12-13. The poll has a margin of error of 2.0 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname
4
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023