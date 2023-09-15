China central bank rolls over maturing medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 591 billion yuan ($81.2 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation. All 33 market watchers polled by Reuters this week predicted no change to the MLF rate.
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 07:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 07:00 IST
China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged on Friday, matching market expectations. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 591 billion yuan ($81.2 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.
All 33 market watchers polled by Reuters this week predicted no change to the MLF rate. ($1 = 7.2770 Chinese yuan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- The People's Bank of China
Advertisement