PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

- KPMG plans merger of UK and Swiss businesses - Immigration minister quits as Sunak unveils new Rwanda asylum bill

- Boris Johnson admits UK 'vastly underestimated' Covid threat - Hedge fund Muddy Waters shorts Blackstone mortgage trust

- Michael Gove's ground rent reforms risk backlash from UK investors Overview

- KPMG is planning to merge its UK and Swiss businesses in a tie-up that executives hope can boost growth and profits at the smallest of accounting's Big Four. - UK immigration minister Robert Jenrick quit on Wednesday as Rishi Sunak's last-ditch attempt to save his Rwanda asylum policy with "emergency" legislation unleashed a rightwing Conservative backlash.

- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted his government "vastly underestimated" the dangers posed by Covid-19 and displayed "incoherence" in early 2020, in his testimony to the public inquiry into the UK's response to the pandemic. - Hedge fund Muddy Waters on Wednesday revealed a bet against a publicly listed real estate investment trust managed by private equity giant Blackstone.

- UK levelling up secretary Michael Gove's plans to cap ground rents in England and Wales risks leaving the government open to a multibillion-pound compensation claim from institutional investors, a trade body has warned. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

