22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - health ministry
At least 22,600 Palestinians have been killed and 57,910 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Some 162 Palestinians were killed and 296 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
